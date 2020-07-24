Khloe Kardashian supports Kim, urges fans to 'spread love' amid Kanye West's bipolar battle

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has come out in support for her sister Kim and her husband Kanye West in light of his bipolar battle.

In light of the Kanye West's recent mental health battle the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star responded in her own way. She posted a message on her Instagram Stories, pleading with her 117 million followers "to spread love".

The 36-year-old reality star wrote: "If we could spread love as quickly as we spread negativity, what a wonderful world we would live in."

Kanye, who is currently running for US President, took to his social media page to hit out at Kim Kardashian, as well as her mother Kris Jenner.



The rapper shocked fans earlier this week when he claimed he had been looking to end his marriage to the 39-year-old KUWTK star.



Kanye West wrote: "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me [sic] I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform'



Earlier, Kim took to her Instagram Story and wrote: “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand.



"I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy."

She continued:"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor."

She went on to say: "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experiences the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder."

