Thu Jul 23, 2020
July 23, 2020

Pakistani man finds fame as Ertugrul actor's doppelganger

Thu, Jul 23, 2020

Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" has set new records of viewership in Pakistan.

The series is being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Recently, pictures and videos of a Karachi resident are doing the rounds on social media for his uncanny resemblance to Turkish actor Engin Altan who plays the lead character in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The Pakistani doppelganger of Engin Altan has been identified as Mustafa Hanif who also runs a YouTube channel where he promotes tourism in his country.


