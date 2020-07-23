close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 23, 2020

Asim Azhar drops new single 'Soneya'

Asim  Azhar's on Thursday dropped his new single  "Soneya". Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote, "this one's from my heart to you guys. Hope you enjoy it."

 Written Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Asim, himself, the song raked in over 50,000 views on YouTube within a few minutes after it was posted on the video-sharing website.

