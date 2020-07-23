Asim Azhar drops new single 'Soneya'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Asim Azhar's on Thursday dropped his new single "Soneya". Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote, "this one's from my heart to you guys. Hope you enjoy it."
Written Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Asim, himself, the song raked in over 50,000 views on YouTube within a few minutes after it was posted on the video-sharing website.