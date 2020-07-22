Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years in the entertainment industry

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years in entertainment industry

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated 20 years in the entertainment industry, saying ‘It’s time for a celebration.’



Taking to Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani shared a video clip and wrote, “It’s time for a celebration… 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry!”

“What?! How did that even happen? You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support means the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate #20in2020.”

In the video, Priyanka could be heart saying, “Hi everyone, so to celebrate my 20 years in the entertainment business I have decided to choose 20 of the most monumental moments in my these 20 years. How I did that? I don’t know. I probably missed many, many of them along the way, but let’s just start with 20.”



Also, Priyanka who celebrated her 38th birthday recently thanked everyone for sending her love and wishes.

She wrote, “Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday.”

Priyanka added, “Your thoughtfulness was so heartwarming and truly made the day that much more special.”

“Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all,” the actress said with folded hands.