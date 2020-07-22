Kim Kardashian continues social media blackout amid Kanye West's firestorm

Reality star Kim Kardashian has been on a social media blackout for three days after her husband Kanye West revealed he stopped her from aborting their seven-year-old daughter North.

It's been three days since the social media guru posted on her Instagram after Kanye's outburst "I almost killed my daughter" at his presidential rally in South Carolina over the weekend.

As an influencer, the 39-year-old glamorous star often posts daily updates on her life to her 180 million Instagram followers.



Kanye's latest firestorm of deleted tweets claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' queen was trying to get a doctor to lock him up.

The mother-of-four has chosen to stay silent instead of responding to her husband amid controversies.

Rapper Kanye West is reportedly in hiding after his attempt to run for US president culminated in a campaign rally in South Carolina in which he claimed he and his wife planned to abort their seven-year-old daughter North.

The musician and designer sent out a series of late night tweets that included rants about Kim’s famous sex tape, the cover she did with Playboy and the aforementioned near abortion.