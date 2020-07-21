Amber Heard admits she 'hit' Johnny Depp in secretly-recorded audio clip

The tape was presented to the court by Johnny Depp’s camp to respond to Amber Heard’s statements

A recording of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s fight was played in British court on Monday where the former admitted to ‘hitting’ her ex-husband.

The audio was secretly recorded by the Pirates of the Caribbean star after his fight with Heard where she called him a “[expletive] baby” and goes on to confess, “I’ll hit you.”

The tape was presented to the court by Depp’s camp to respond to Heard’s statements in court of her ‘never’ inflicting physical violence on Depp.

In the recording, Depp can be heard insisting that his ex-wife had punched him with a “closed fist”, with Heard responding by saying: “That’s the difference between me and you. You’re a [expletive] baby. You are such a baby. Grow the [expletive] up, Johnny.”

“I’m sorry that I didn’t hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you,” she can be heard saying.

“I did not [expletive] deck you. I [expletive] was hitting you. Babe, you’re not punched,” she adds.

“I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you. I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again,” she confessed.

Depp can also be heard saying at one point in the tape: “I left last night, honestly, I swear to you, because I just couldn’t take the idea of more physicality, more physical abuse on each other.”

“Because had we continued it, it would have gotten [expletive] bad. And baby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death we are a [expletive] crime scene right now,” Depp adds.

“I did start physical fights, yes, so you did the right thing,” said Heard.

“What is your excuse when there’s no physical fight … and you still run away? You can still call me names. You’re a hypocrite, you’re a baby. If they give a taste of it to you, you [expletive] lose it, but yet you dish it out,” she went on to say in the audio clip.

Depp responds saying: “If things get physical, we have to separate. We have to be apart from one another.”

“Whether it’s for [expletive] an hour or 10 hours or [expletive] a day. We must. There can be no physical violence towards each other. … So that we don’t [expletive] kill each other or [expletive] worse, you know, [expletive] really kill each other or [expletive] break up or whatever,” he adds.

On Monday, Heard testified for the first time on the witness stand saying she had only “thrown” things at Depp to “escape” physical and mental abuse at the hands of her then-husband.

“When I felt my life was threatened, I tried to defend myself, and that started to happen years into the relationship, years into the violence. Before that, I didn’t even try to defend myself, I just checked out,” Heard told the court.

According to Heard, the “very jealous” actor considered nearly all of her male co-stars a “sexual threat” in a statement filed as part of his explosive libel case in London.

“He accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelli Garner,” she said.

The Aquaman actress also claimed that Depp went on to accuse her of cheating on him with DiCaprio as well, whom she had auditioned with for a role.

“He would taunt me about it — especially when he was drunk or high — and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat,” she said in the statement.

“For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head,’ [Magic Mike XXL co-star] Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head’ and ‘Jim Turd Sturgess.’”

“He would try and catch me out by taking my phone or telling me someone had told him I was having an affair and act as if he had information proving it — when I really hadn’t,” Heard said in her testimony.

Depp is suing British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife beater” in a 2018-published article about Heard’s allegations of abuse against him.