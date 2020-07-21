Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin spotted out for a dinner in Malibu

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin appeared together out at Nobu Malibu for a dinner even if indoor dining is closed in Los Angeles and the city remains under a safer-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baldwin and Jenner both dressed up for their Nobu Malibu outing, Jenner in a black crop top, gray mini skirt, and heels. Baldwin wore a white long sleeve crop top, a white ruched maxi skirt, and heels. Both wore masks outside.

They enjoyed a stroll at their $6.5million Southern Highlands estate just hours after arriving in Australia.



The outing comes one week after Jenner was photographed there with a different group of friends, including Fai Khadra, on July 12.



Los Angeles is currently asking all its citizens to stay home "as much as possible" to help combat the spread of COVID-19.



California and Los Angeles advised residents to remain masked and six feet apart when socializing with people who are not in their household or quarantining with them.

Their dinner excursion was the same night that L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said on CNN that he was "on the brink" of issuing another stay-at-home shutdown order.

