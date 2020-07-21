Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Bar Refaeli convicted of tax evasion

Israeli court convicted top model Bar Refaeli on Monday on four counts of tax offenses, capping a prolonged tax evasion case against the star and her family.



Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend looked stunning as she entered the Tel Aviv courthouse with a white face mask to match her white top. She was accompanied by her father, Raffi, her mother, Zipi, and a phalanx of lawyers.

The 35-year-old Refaeli and her mother reportedly confessed to offenses of evading paying taxes on income nearing $10 million.



Raffi, according to a a plea bargain agreement, is to serve nine months of community service while her mother will be sent to prison for 16 months. The two are also ordered to pay a $1.5 million fine on top of millions of back taxes.

The prolonged case, built around the celebrity model’s worldwide income, damaged her well-crafted public image as an informal ambassador for the country.