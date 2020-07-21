Meghan Markle, Prince Harry congratulate Princess Beatrice on wedding in rare exchange

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent love and prayers to Princess Beatrice who tied the knot in a surprise wedding on Friday.

Although Kate and William took a traditional route by felicitating the couple on social media.

The couple shared a photo of Beatrice and her new husband at their ceremony alongside the Queen and Prince Philip. Beneath a "Just Married" banner, they wrote, "Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday!"



On the other hand, Harry and Meghan sent their wishes in secrecy.

According to Hello!, a source close to the couple told the outlet that Meghan and Harry congratulated Beatrice and Mozzi privately.

No additonal details were given about whether they texted, Zoomed, or had a phone call (or a combination of any of the three).

The Sussexes have been living in LA with their one-year-old son Archie. Kate and William have been staying in their Anmer Hall country home in Norfolk with their three children.

Meanwhile, the Palace announced the news of Princess Beatrice's wedding in the following statement:

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 AM on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the Palace said. "The small ceremony was attended by the Queen [Elizabeth II], the Duke of Edinburgh [Prince Philip] and close family.

