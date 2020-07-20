Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant enjoy Berlin's cultural scene with 'Matrix 4' stars

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Keanu Reeves was joined by his girlfriend Alexandra Grant for exploring Berlin's flourishing cultural scene, alongside his the 'Matrix 4' co-stars on Thursday.
Reeves and Grant, who went public with their romance in November, stayed close during a tour of Christian Boros' private art collection in the city's central district, Mitte.
The group visited the World War II bunker-turned art gallery, which holds an expansive collection of contemporary art. They also had a dinner just a few blocks away.
The 'Matrix 4', will be released in 2021. The production - which began in early January with Lana Wachowski - stopped filming in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, Keanu, Alexandra and his co-stars including Neil Patrick Harris and Carrie-Ann Moss touched down at Berlin 's Schönefeld Airport to resume filming.