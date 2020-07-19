Elon Musk regularly visited Amber Heard in absence of Johnny Depp, concierge testifies

Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building, has testified on Friday, saying that Elon Musk visited Amber Heard 'regularly late at night' at Johnny Depp’s Los Angeles penthouse.



Alejandro, in a written witness statement as part of Depp’s libel trial with the tabloid, said: "From March 2015 onwards, Ms Heard was visited regularly late at night, at around 11pm to midnight, by Mr Elon Musk."

He continued: "For his initial visits, I would receive a call from Ms Heard who would tell me to give Mr Musk access to the garage for the building and then send him up to the penthouse."

“After he had made a few visits, Ms Heard provided Mr Musk with his own garage remote and a fob to Mr Depp’s penthouse. I believe he visited Ms Heard a few times a week and he would always visit when Mr Depp was not at home.”

In his statement, submitted in support of Depp’s libel action against News Group Newspapers (NGN), Romero also claimed he “did not notice any bruises, cuts, swelling, red marks or any other injuries of any kind to Ms Heard’s face” when he saw her on May 25, 2016.

Last month, Musk denied another claim that he had a threesome affair with Heard and supermodel-friend Cara Delevingne at Depp's home in Los Angeles in late 2016.



Musk's denial came after Josh Drew, a friend and former neighbour of Heard, testified in a court document that the threesome affair happened.

Musk was previously reported of having an affair with Heard before she filed for divorce from Depp, 57, in May 2016 after a year of marriage. He denied the allegations at that time.

Depp has slapped a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife after their divorce in 2017.