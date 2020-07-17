Karachi heat breaks city's 62-year record

According to the Met office's 30-year records, the average temperature in the month of July was 33.3°C. AFP/Rizwan Tabassum/Files

KARACHI: Heat in Pakistan's southern port city broke a 62-year record as the hottest day was recorded on Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.



Karachi last recorded a temperature of 42.2°C on July 3, 1958, according to the PMD.

The Met office further noted that according to its 30-year records, the average temperature in the month of July was 33.3°C.