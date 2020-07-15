Congratulations in order for Sarah Khan as she gets engaged to singer Falak Shabir

Famed Pakistani TV starlet Sarah Khan took the internet by storm after revealing that she has gotten engaged to renowned Punjabi singer Falak Shabir.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Khan shared the ecstatic news with her fans, in a loved-up picture from when Shabir proposed her.

According to reports circulating on the web, Shabir got down on one knee during his ladylove's birthday party and won her over.

Shabir too announced the major news on his Instagram handle while posting the same picture and tagging his better half.

Prior to this, Khan had teased her fans about her plausible engagement by sharing a photo wherein she could be seen flaunting her gorgeous engagement ring.

Without revealing the name of her fiance, she wrote, "I said YES."







