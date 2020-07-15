close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 15, 2020

Congratulations in order for Sarah Khan as she gets engaged to singer Falak Shabir

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 15, 2020
Congratulations in order for Sarah Khan as she gets engaged to singer Falak Shabir

Famed Pakistani TV starlet Sarah Khan took the internet by storm after revealing that she has gotten engaged to renowned Punjabi singer Falak Shabir. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Khan shared the ecstatic news with her fans, in a loved-up picture from when Shabir proposed her.

According to reports circulating on the web, Shabir got down on one knee during his ladylove's birthday party and won her over.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by سارھ خان (@sarahkhanofficial) on

Shabir too announced the major news on his Instagram handle while posting the same picture and tagging his better half. 

Prior to this, Khan had teased her fans about her plausible engagement by sharing a photo wherein she could be seen flaunting her gorgeous engagement ring.

Without revealing the name of her fiance, she wrote, "I said YES."

View this post on Instagram

I said YES.

A post shared by سارھ خان (@sarahkhanofficial) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment