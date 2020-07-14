Jessica Mulroney's husband breaks silence on her tell-all book about Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney's husband Ben Mulroney has come forth addressing all reports of his wife penning a tell-all book about her friendship with Meghan Markle.

Previously, the Daily Mail reported that "an insider" told them, "Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship. She's devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she's done for good—just like with her family."

The outlet added later that "friends" told them that Jessica is "at her wits' end and is considering writing a tell-all book about Meghan 'because she has nothing to lose.'"

Taking to Twitter to clarify, Ben slammed the story with writing just one word, "FALSE."

It is interesting to note here that Meghan has already sued the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday's publishers Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy, misuse of private information, and copyright infringement over a handwritten letter she sent to her father.



Meanwhile, Jessica has been involved in a white privilege scandal with influencer Sasha Exeter.

Issuing an apology over her behaviour, the stylist had released the following statement:

"The events that have transpired over the last few days have made it clear that I have work to do. I realize more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community.

I respect the decision of CTV and have decided to step away from professional engagements at this time. I'm going to take this time to reflect, learn, and focus on my family.

I also want to take a moment and clarify that I have no intentions of pursuing any legal action. I was wrong and for that, I am truly sorry. I remain more committed than ever to support anti-racism efforts and will do everything in my power to right this wrong."