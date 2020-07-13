Naya Rivera's close friend Heather Morris to conduct a foot search at Lake Piru

Heather Morris who worked with Naya Rivera on Glee and was also a close friend of the actor

Naya Rivera's close friends have come forth to extend help in a desperate bid to find the actor as the search for her enters its fifth day.

Heather Morris who worked with Rivera on Glee and was also a close friend of the actor turned to Twitter and requested the Ventura County Sherrif’s Office to allow her to join the search as well.

"My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru," she said in response to an update posted by the officials about the search operation.

"I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you,” she added.

Morris has been staying connected to all officials part of the operation and updating her followers as well.

“Thank you to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obisbo, and all who are working to tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya," she tweeted earlier on Thursday.

Rivera, 33, went missing after a boat ride last week on Wednesday with her son. Her four-year-old was found unaccompanied on a boat telling people how his mother had gone for a swim but never came back.

Officer Chris Dyer of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said earlier: "We're presuming that an accident happened, we're presuming that she drowned in the lake. There are no signs of foul play, no signs that anything went wrong, besides a tragic accident."