Elon Musk is no longer supporting Kanye West's presidential run

After Kanye West announced his presidential bid last week and left jaws dropped, the first endorsement he received was from Elon Musk.

However, things now appear to be grim for the rapper as the only public endorsement he received apart from his wife, seems to have backpedaled.

In an explosive interview with Forbes, West had lifted he veil off many of his contentious belief including the fact that he believes vaccines are “the mark of the beast.”

Now a Twitter user shot a question towards the tech mogul saying “Cmon Elon – you’re way too intelligent for this [expletive].”

Responding to that in a now-deleted tweet, Musk appeared to have walked back on his earlier praise for the rapper.

“We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated,” said Musk.

Earlier, Musk had responded to West’s announcement of his presidential run, saying: “You have my full support!”

West sent shockwaves on July 4, when he announced that he will be running for president in the 2020 elections to be held on November 3.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he tweeted.

It was not immediately clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before election or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

West and his equally famous wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House.

Back in November last year, he had hinted at his political inclinations as he began his speech at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, saying: “When I run for President in 2024,” leading to the crowd breaking into laughter.

“What y'all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye's crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared!" he had added.