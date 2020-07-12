NAB to give ‘clean chit’ to PTI's Haleem Adil, say Sindh ministers

KARACHI: Sindh ministers believe Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh will be given a “clean chit” by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case against him.



“NAB has taken up Haleem Adil Sheikh’s case, there is no doubt that he will be given a clean chit,” said Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, in a press conference alongside provincial information minister Nasir Shah. He added that he has no confidence that the bureau will take action against any PTI leader.

“NAB has taken up this issue to give a clean chit to Haleem Adil,” said Ghani. He added that the sugar commission report has come but the bureau is still “sleeping”.

Ghani also said that NAB is yet to take action against federal minister Khusro Bakhtiyar despite having a lot of evidence against him in the sugar inquiry commission probe.

Meanwhile, information minister Nasir Shah said he was 'astonished' that the PTI has not picked up Adil yet. He added that the Sindh government has taken action against the PTI leader and, NAB should also do the same.

“Action should be taken against anyone, including Haleem Adil Sheikh, who carried out illegal construction [on state land],” said Shah. He also lauded NAB for taking action against the PTI leader over illegal act.

“NAB should take action for carrying out commercial activity on agricultural land,” said the Sindh Information minister regarding the case against the PTI member.

“Meeting with Aman committee was attended by Arif Alvi, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi”

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani also launched an attack of federal minister Ali Zaidi over the ongoing war of words between PPP and PTI over Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch.

The minister stated that for the past three days, he was saying that the PTI leaders had been in contact with Baloch, adding that no one from the ruling party responding to his questions.

Ghani further went on to say that Zaidi had lied in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada by saying that he had no idea whether the PTI leadership had contacted Baloch or not. He added that the PTI leader had been in touch with the Aman committee.

The minister further added that Habib Jan has backed all those things which the PTI leader does not accept. He added that Aman committee leaders took part and gave speeches in PTI public gatherings.

"Now it has been proven that what I’m saying is the truth and Ali Zaidi is a liar,” said Ghani. He added that the meetings with the Aman committee leaders were attended by President Arif Alvi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi.

Ghani also asked that if Zaidi was launching a tirade against terrorism then why wasn’t he speaking about the Baldia Town JIT. He added that if the federal government “cannot do anything then at least admit their mistakes”.