'Kate Middleton talked to Queen Elizabeth to help Meghan after royal wedding'

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle found it had to get to terms with royal protocol after her wedding with Prince Harry.



Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth reportedly made a pact to help Prince Harry's wife.

A latest report claimed that Kate Middleton went to talk to the Queen about Meghan Markle, with the two women making an alleged ‘pact’.



A book titled "Royals at War" by authors Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard claimed that Kate expressed her concerns about Meghan Markle’s ‘behaviour’ to the Queen six months after the royal wedding.

It is then reported in the book that Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth made a ‘pact’ to ‘guide’ Meghan Markle through her life as a royal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently living in the United States after stepping down from their royal roles.