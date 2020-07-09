K-Electric says power supply restored in affected areas

KE spokesperson rejects "false attribution of unfortunate deaths" that occurred in the city due to its infrastructure. Photo: File

KARACHI: Power supply has been restored in all areas of Karachi after it was affected due to the rains in the port city, K-Electric said in a press release issued on Thursday.



"Due to K-Electric's continuous efforts, power supply was restored in affected areas of Saddar, Nomaish Chorangi, Boat basin, Korangi, Nazimabad, PECHS and Bahadurabad Society, in a timely fashion," read the statement.



According to a KE spokesperson the power supply company's teams faced hurdles in the restoration process due to fallen trees and other hindrances as well as rain-water.

The spokesperson also rejected the "false attribution of unfortunate deaths" that occurred in the city due to the power supply company's infrastructure.

The company stated that "some of the incidents" were reported from inside premises "where KE has no jurisdiction". However, it assured that the unfortunate incident on Karsaz Road in which a motorcyclist was killed was being investigated.

On Wednesday it was reported that at least six people were killed by electrocution, including a child, as light rain continued to pound many areas of the metropolis.

Many areas in Karachi also remained without power last night as well due to the rain under the influence of a monsoon system, health officials and volunteers of rescue services said.