Attaullah Esa Khelvi reacts to rumours about his death

Reacting to rumours regarding his death, legendary singer Attaullah Khan Esa Khelvi on Tuesday said he is alive and well.

Khan recorded a video message for his fans and shared it on his Facebook page after it was reported that he is no more.

The folk singer said reports being circulated on social media about his health are incorrect.

The singer said he is recovering from his illness and thanked his fans for praying for his recovery.

It was not the first time fake news regarding his death was circulated on social media.

Last year, a Facebook post regarding his death went viral and the singer had to appear on social media to inform his fans that he is alive.