Wed Jul 08, 2020
Health

Web Desk
July 8, 2020

COVID-19: Data shows Pakistan utilising only a third of its testing capacity

Pakistan has a capacity of conducting over 70,000 coronavirus tests per day but due to multiple reasons, it is utilising only 42% of its capacity, according to the data of the ministry of national health services regulation and coordination, compiled by Geo.tv.

For the 18th consecutive day on Tuesday, testing in the country registered a reduction after hitting a record-high on June 19, the data revealed.

The ministry, which provides daily statistics of the outbreak, noted that on July 7 Pakistan carried out 21,951 tests across the country, which is only 30% of its total testing capacity.

As per the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), Pakistan has a testing output of 71,780 tests per day for the virus at its 133 laboratories.

A further breakdown of the testing numbers highlights that Pakistan tested its highest coronavirus samples to date on June 19, of over 31,000.

Since then, the test numbers have dropped daily, tumbling to its lowest on June 29, of only 20,930 tests. While on other days, Pakistan utilized between 29 to 42% of its testing capacity across the country.

The largest drop in diagnosing samples was witnessed in Punjab, where only 7,659 tests were carried out on Tuesday, 44% of the province’s capacity.

Testing in Sindh also slid, falling to 9,317 tests per day, compared to the previous day when it tested over 12,000 specimens. The province's testing capacity has continued to fluctuate between over 13,000 in late June to more than 9,000 tests per day on Tuesday.

Date
Test Numbers
June 19
31,681
June 20
28,855
June 21
30,520
June 22
24,599
June 23
23,380
June 24
21,835
June 25
21,041
June 26
21,033
June 2725, 013
June 28
23,009
June 29
20,930
June 30
22,418
July 01
22,128
July 02
22,941
July 03
22,050
July 04
25,527
July 05
22,271
July 0624,577
July 07
21,951

