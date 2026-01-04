Sunday blues: Simple ways to counter post-weekend laziness

For many, as every weekend comes to an end, people mentally edge closer to what comes next.

After one or two days of family time, or a meetup with friends and a slower pace, the shift back to routine can bring a mix of emotions including reluctance, anxiety and low energy, even if you don't dislike your job.

Psychologists and workplace experts say that this feeling is common and the challenge is less about being motivated to return to work and more about adjusting your mindset.

That mindset starts with how you frame the weekend, Sunday in particular.

Beth Hope, an executive coach, says "Sunday blues" are very common and usually come from the stress of anticipation, where the brain predicts a high demand on Monday and "activates the stress response early."

Hope says one of the most effective strategies is to "create a gentle bridge between weekend and work mode" so the return doesn't feel so abrupt.

Some simple tactics include:

Planning Monday's top priority on Friday afternoon, giving the week "a clear starting point rather than an overwhelming one."

Keeping Sunday evenings calmer and lighter on screens to reduce stimulation and allow the brain to rest.

Avoiding “soft launches” into work, such as checking emails or mentally planning tasks late on Sunday.

Hope also added that creating small and familiar rituals like going for a short walk, taking a warm shower or laying out work clothes for the next day can also make a difference, particularly if you feel mentally scattered.

If worries still linger, especially at bedtime, Hope says a "thought download" can help.

"Spend a few minutes writing down tasks, worries or decisions that are looping in your mind to help externalise mental clutter. Once it's written down, the brain no longer feels the need to rehearse it, which can reduce anxiety and improve sleep,” Beth Hope concluded.