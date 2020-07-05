Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal accident

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested for alleged involvement in a fatal crash that killed a cyclist. Photo: File

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash with a cyclist, who died on spot, just outside the Colombo, said the police.



The 25-year-old batsman was driving an SUV at Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, police said.

Mendis has been named in the 16-player squad for a two-match home Test series against England in March, but the tour was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 3,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents in Sri Lanka.

A former spin bowler, Kaushal Lokuarachchi, was given a four-year suspended jail sentence for crashing into a woman pedestrian and killing her in 2003.