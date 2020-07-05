Meghan Markle reportedly strikes a deal for a film based on a political novel

Meghan Markle has reportedly struck a deal with Lloyd Scott, author of the political novel

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry trademark their Archewell charity for TV shows and films, the former actor is all set to produce a new film based on a novel.

According to a report by The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly struck a deal with Lloyd Scott, author of the political novel titled Election Year.

The publication further reported that a non-disclosure agreement has been drawn up with Meghan taking charge of a producer’s role and supervising the development of a script.

The novel which is heading towards its film adaption encircles a Senate staffer Maverick Johnson Malone working under Senator Suni Wainwright, later disclosed as a Russian operative.

While Meghan has reiterated her stance on not wanting to act again, she does plan on sticking to her role as a producer.

As per an insider cited by The Sun, “Lloyd has been excitedly telling people about the deal. She says Meghan contacted her after being alerted to an internet blog about the book.”

“It would be a great screenplay and Meghan would have all the contacts to make it huge,” the source added.

“It contains messages about democracy and standing up for what is right — which Meghan is all about,” it was further revealed.

The report further claimed that the duchess related to the main character of the story to a great extent which is why it piqued her interest.