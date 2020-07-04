FBR gets new chairman, fourth during PTI govt

Muhammad Javed Ghani, a grade-22 officer, has been appointed as Chairman FBR for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent.

Javed Ghani became the fourth chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to have been appointed during the last two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He has replaced Nausheen Javed Amjad, who was posted as FBR chief after Shabbar Zaidi’s resignation in April this year. Prior to this, Jehanzeb Khan, a grade-22 officer, was tasked with ridding the tax collection department from corruption by the newly elected PTI government in August 2018.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division today: "The Federal Government has been pleased to assign the additional charge of the post of Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), to Mr Muhammad Javed Ghani."

Ghani's appointment has been approved by the Federal Cabinet.

The notice observes that Ghani is a BS-22 officer currently posted as a member of the FBR.

His appointment has been made for a period of three months "or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier".

Amjad had been appointed FBR chairman in the absence of the former FBR chief Shabbar Zaidi, in April 2020.

Earlier, in January, Zaidi had gone on indefinite leave citing health issues. Zaidi had in February rejected speculation about his resignation, saying he had been unable to perform his duties due to ill health.

The federal cabinet had subsequently approved the appointment of Amjad as the FBR chief after circulating a summary in this regard. Zaidi was simultaneously removed from his position as honorary chief of the revenue body.