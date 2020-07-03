Teacher booked, arrested over kidnapping, rape of teenage student in Sargodha

Sargodha police said the teacher sexually assaulted the young women during the four hours he held her at his apartment and made a video of the student before leaving her at the gate of the college in a state of semi-consciousness. The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration

SARGODHA: A teacher at a private college has been booked and arrested over the alleged kidnapping and rape of his teenage student here in the city, after he accompanied her on the pretext of dropping her home, police said Friday.

According to the information mentioned in the first information report (FIR), the private college teacher — who has been identified and booked by the police — had called the second-year medical student, telling her that classes had restarted.



However, when the young student realised that none of her peers had turned up and decided to return home, the instructor, who taught biology, stopped her and took her to his own flat under the pretence of dropping her home.

Sargodha police said the teacher sexually assaulted the young women during the four hours he held her at his apartment. The accused also made a video of the student before leaving her at the gate of the college in a state of semi-consciousness, they added.

Police mentioned that the teacher was arrested after an FIR was registered on behalf of the young survivor's father on June 28. The traumatic incident, they added, had occurred on June 26.