Mehar triple murder case: SC directs Frontier Crops to assist police in arresting fugitives

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered authorities to seize the properties of the fugitives in the case related to the murder of Baldai UC chairman Raees Karamullah Chandio and his two sons allegedly by former PPP MPA Sardar Ahmed Chandio, reported Geo News.



The remarks were made by Justice Faisal Arab during a suo motu hearing of the triple murder case which took place in 2018. The judge asked DIG Sindh Police why the perpetrators who were in Pakistan, are yet to be arrested.

DIG Sindh Police told the court that they had written to the Balochistan government but were yet to receive a response from them. “The court should order the Frontier Corps to help us arrest the accused,” he said.

To this, the court directed the Frontier Crops to assist the Sindh Police in catching them and ordered the Sindh Police to present a report within six weeks.

The case

Baladia union council chairman Raees Karamullah Chandio, his son Mukhtiar Ahmed Chandio were gunned down in an armed clash between Chandio tribesmen in Mehar town of Dadu district on January 17, 2018.

Karamullah's associate, district councillor Qabil Chandio, passed away due to his injuries later while Ghulam Qadir Chandio alias Qadu, from the rival party, was killed on the spot.

The clash, reportedly the result of a land dispute, had taken place at Karamullah's house in Ahmed Colony.

Former PPP MPA Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio, chief of the tribe in Mehar taluka, his brother Nawab Burhan Chandio, a former adviser to the chief minister, and five others, including the alleged attacker Qadu, had been nominated in the FIR registered by Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio, who is Karamullah's son.

The late Baldia UC chairman’s granddaughter Umm-e-Rabab had said that her father, uncle and grandfather were gunned down by the former PPP MPA.

She had alleged that the local law enforcement authorities were protecting the murderers of his father and brothers, adding that the local police under pressure took off the name of suspects [from the FIR].