Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli looks gorgeous in latest photos

Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli has amassed thousands of fans from Pakistan on Instagram with her stellar performance in "Ertugrul Ghazi", the historical fiction series which is being aired on state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) with Urdu dubbing.



She plays the character of Gokce Hatun, a good-hearted and submissive woman in popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".



The actress often treats her fans with her beautiful pictures and videos on the photo and video sharing app.



Burcu Kiratli on Tuesday shared a brand new picture with her fans with a caption that read, " Happiness hidden in the glow of my eyes."

The picture received over 50,000 likes within hours after the actress posted it on Instagram.





