PSX performance: Rs1.8tr turnover recorded in FY19-20

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) turnover for the fiscal year 2019-2020 (FY19-20) aggregated to nearly Rs1.8 trillion, its performance report released Tuesday read.

Its benchmark KSE-100 Index rose 520 points to close the year at 34,421 points and remained in the band of 16,421 points. The index shot up to 43,468 points at its highest point and dipped to 27,046 points at its lowest.



Some 48 billion shares were traded at the Pakistan stock exchange during FY19-20, with the market recording a turnover of Rs1.781 trillion.



In FY19-20, market capitalisation slipped Rs357 billion to close at Rs6.529 trillion.



On the other hand, the closing price of the US dollar in FY19-20 was Rs168.05, indicating that the greenback ended up Rs7.99 pricier. Its highest and lowest points were Rs168.18 and Rs154.16, respectively.

The value of dollar remained in the band of Rs14.01.