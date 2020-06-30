Princess Eugenie candidly shares a scar update from past scoliosis surgery

In commemoration for the International Scoliosis Awareness Day, the Queen’s granddaughter, took to her social media account and shared a candid photo of a procedure, done back when she was 12-years-old.

She captioned her upload with a Princess Eugenie endearing post, claiming, "I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who's gone through something similar to share theirs with me” so "let's be proud of our scars!"

Princess Eugenie has always been vocal about her battle with scoliosis, she shared her complete story back in 2018 in support for the London's Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital where she had been treated.

She claimed, "During my operation, which took eight hours, my surgeons inserted eight-inch titanium rods into each side of my spine and one-and-a-half inch screws at the top of my neck. After three days in intensive care, I spent a week on a ward and six days in a wheelchair, but I was walking again after that."

During her wedding with Jack Brooksbank back in 2018, the princess opted for a dress that would highlight her scar

She opened up about her decision during an interview with The Morning and according to a report by BBC, she was quoted saying, "It's a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that.”