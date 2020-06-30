Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'support Facebook boycott campaign' to end racism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly joined a campaign calling for large companies to withdraw advertising from Facebook until the platform takes action to curtail the spread of hate speech.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly given their support to the #StopHateForProfit campaign, backed by Coca-Cola and more than 100 companies that have withdrawn advertising from social media platforms over hate speech concerns.

Coca-Cola has boycotted Facebook for 30 days, despite Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive, announcing policy changes on Friday, including a promise to label, but not remove, political posts that violate its rules on misleading and dangerous content.

Mark Zuckerberg has faced a backlash after Facebook didn't take down a post by Donald Trump which declared: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."

The racially-charged post, in the wake of protests across the US after the death of George Floyd, referenced a quote from a white supremacist police chief in Florida in 1967 in response to unrest in Miami from black civil rights groups.

Facebook has been accused of allowing the spread of far-right hate speech and misinformation for years.

