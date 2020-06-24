close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 24, 2020

PIA plane was 100% fit to fly: Aviation Minister Gulam Sarwar Khan tells NA

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 24, 2020
Aviation minister is presenting initial findings of PIA plane crash report to the National Assembly/ Photo: File

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday told the National Assembly that the PIA aircraft that crashed in Karachi last month was a "100% fit "to fly.

The minister told the lawmakers while presenting the findings of the preliminary report submitted by the inquiry committee formed to investigate the crash.

Details to follow.

