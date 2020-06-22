Pacer Muhammad Irfan rubbishes rumours of his death

Files

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has quashed rumours of his death as "fake news" saying he was doing "well".

The 38-year-old, known for being the tallest person to play first-class cricket at 7ft 1in (2.16 m), said false reports saying he had been in a car accident were "baseless".

"Some social media outlets have been spreading a baseless fake news about my death in a car accident," Irfan wrote on Twitter.

"This has disturbed my family & friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well."

Irfan last played for Pakistan in a T20 international against Australia last November and has taken 109 international wickets in total.

There may have been confusion after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the death of deaf cricketer Mohammad Irfan after a stomach infection.