Aslam Jinnah, who claimed to be Quaid's grandson, passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: A man claiming to be the grandson of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, passed away on Monday.
Local media reported that Aslam Jinnah was suffering from a prolonged illness. Funeral prayers of the 70-year-old man who claimed he was Jinnah;s grandson, were offered at Jama Masjid Habibia, Anda Mor in Karachi.
Aslam was laid to rest at Shah Muhammad graveyard in the metropolis. The deceased has left behind a widow and a daughter.
Before his death, media outlets reported on the deplorable state in which he spent his life.