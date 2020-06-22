close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
June 22, 2020

Aslam Jinnah, who claimed to be Quaid's grandson, passes away in Karachi

Mon, Jun 22, 2020

KARACHI: A man claiming to be the grandson of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, passed away on Monday.

Local media reported that Aslam Jinnah was suffering from a prolonged illness. Funeral prayers of the 70-year-old man who claimed he was Jinnah;s grandson, were offered at Jama Masjid Habibia, Anda Mor in Karachi.

Aslam was laid to rest at Shah Muhammad graveyard in the metropolis. The deceased has left behind a widow and a daughter.

Before his death, media outlets reported on the deplorable state in which he spent his life. 

