Fazlur Rehman to Akhtar Mengal: BNP-M's exit from PTI coalition 'a ray of hope'

ISLAMABAD: The BNP-M's decision to break alliance with the ruling PTI government was "a ray of hope", JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Sunday during a meeting with party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.



Mengal, whose party dealt a major blow to the federal government earlier this week when it broke coalition with the PTI over unfulfilled promises, said he had a personal relationship with Fazl.

"We're together in the Opposition alongside the JUI-F in Balochistan," the BNP-M leader said, adding that Fazl's party was present throughout Pakistan.

In response to the JUI-F leader's question on whether the Balochistan-based party had become part of the Opposition, Mengal said talks were ongoing.

"The rapprochement with the Opposition is growing. The day we join the opposition, we will run the right Opposition," he said.

Fazl, following the meeting, said his party had welcomed Akhtar Mengal. The BNP-M's decision to leave the government's coalition "has birthed a ray of hope" and was "a model for other PTI allies".

"Other allies in the government should now speak out boldly," the JUI-F chief said, adding that following a person against one's conscience was not the dignity of a respectable Pakistani.

"I hope Sardar sahab will convince other PTI allies that it's not the time to support the government. Pakistan is drowning at the moment," he added.

Fazl went on to comment on the country's economic status and Prime Minister Imran Khan's approval among the masses.

"When the budget goes negative so does the government's popularity; the prime minister has no idea that his own popularity, too, has plummeted into the red territory," he said.

"The current rulers' popularity has crashed on the basis of his performance. The current ruler no longer has the right to impose himself [on the nation]," he said, adding that the incumbent premier must acknowledge his failure and resign immediately.