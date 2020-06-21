Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone hosts birthday party on a yacht

Camila Morrone, supermodel girlfriend of Leonardo DiCapiro, turned 23 on June 16.



The actress,however, thew her birthday party on three days later on a yacht amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her beau Leonardo was among several celebrities who attended the birthday party.

The supermodel girlfriend of the Titanic star threw her yacht party on June 19 where Shaun White, Kevin Connolly, Lukas Haas and many other people from the tinsel town were invited.

According to reports, the yacht sailed out to Malibu at around 11 am and return at around 4:30 with guests donning cowboy hats and boots to match the dress code.

