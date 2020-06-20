Balochistan rolls out RS465.5 billion for 2020-21 budget

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi presenting the budget in the provincial assembly in Quetta, on June 20. — Radio Pakistan

QUETTA: Balochistan government rolled out a Rs465.528 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Saturday, with Rs38 billion allocated for the health sector.

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, presenting the budget, said that Rs309 billion have been allocated for non-developmental expenditures, while more than Rs156 billion have been allocated for developmental expenditures.

According to Radio Pakistan, Buledi said that a deficit of Rs87 billion was present in the budget.

The provincial finance minister said that more than Rs63.5 billion have been allocated for the uplift of the education sector.



The Rs38 billion sum allocated for the health sector aims to provide modern medical facilities for the poor people residing in the providence.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Jam Kamal while chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet, had approved the provincial budget proposals for the fiscal year 2020-21

Kamal, addressing the provincial cabinet meeting, said the budget had been drafted after consultations with all the relative stakeholders.