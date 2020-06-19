Dua Lipa and her model boyfriend Anwar Hadid to team up for new music video

Dua Lipa's boyfriend Anwar Hadid is reportedly set to star in the singer's latest music video.



The singer and her model boyfriend - who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary - are mixing business with pleasure as they would jointly promote the fourth single from Dua's new album 'Future Nostalgia'.

Catwalk queens Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother will serve as the 'One Kiss' hitmaker's love interest, which means he won't have to see his stunning partner 'writhing around' a video set 'with another man'.

The musician and her hunky man have reportedly started shooting scenes for the project this week, after lockdown forced her to take a break from her work commitments.



The loved-up pair first confirmed their romance at British Summer Time in July last year.

The couple have been holed up in 'a random Airbnb' in the English capital, after returning home from her Australia tour to find her flat flooded.