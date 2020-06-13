‘Ertugrul’ lead actress Esra Bilgic raises voice against child labor

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has raised her voice against child labor by sharing a post by UNICEF to mark the World Day Against Child Labor.



Esra Bilgic reposted the UNICEF post which read: “Today we mark the World Day Against Child Labor. As the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the expected socio-economic impacts of this unprecedented crisis make children even more at risk of child labor.”

It further said: “Child labor harms the mental, social, physical and psychological development of children. It prevents them from going to school and spending time with peers, and deprives them of opportunities for play and leisure.”

“UNICEF continues to work with partners to combat child labor. Children must be protected from abuse and neglect, they must not be robbed of their childhood,” the statement further said.

Esra Bilgic essays the lead role of Halime Sultan, wife of Ertugrul, in Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi.

The series and its lead characters including Esra and Engin Altan Duzyatan have won the hearts of Pakistani fans as well after it started airing on state run TV.