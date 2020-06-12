Budget 2020-21: Here's a glimpse at the PSDP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government on Friday revealed the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 and allocated Rs1.324 trillion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).
Following are the highlights of allocations under the PSDP for various ministries and divisions for the FY 2020-21:
- Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2020-21 is Rs1.324 trillion — The share of federal PSDP is Rs650 billion while that of provincial PSDP is Rs674 billion.
- Rs1320 million has been earmarked for Aviation Division.
- Board of Investment will get Rs80 million.
- Rs47,802 million have been earmarked for Cabinet Division.
-The Climate Change Division will get Rs5,000 million.
- Rs103 million have been set aside for Commerce Division.
- Rs 254 million are allocated for Communication Division (other than NHA).
- Rs660 million have been earmarked for Defence Division.
- Rs1,579 million have been set aside for Defence Production Division.
- Rs282 million are allocated for Establishment Division.
- The Federal Education and Professional Training Division will get Rs4,526 million.
- Rs66,666 million have been allocated for Finance Division.
- Rs10 million has been provided for Foreign Affairs Division.
- The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will get Rs29,470 million.
- Rs8,736 million have been earmarked for Housing and Working Division.
- Rs256 million will be provided to Human Rights Division.
- Rs800 million have been set aside for Industries and Production Division.
- Rs360 million are allocated for Information and Broadcasting Division.
- Rs6,672 million will be provided to Information Technology and Telecom Division.
- R 929 million have been set aside for Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.
- Rs14,758 million have been granted for Interior Division.
- Rs52,424 million have been earmarked for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division.
- Rs991 million have been earmarked for Law and Justice.
- Rs2,683 million have been allocated for Maritime Affairs Division.
- Rs53 million have been granted to Narcotics Control Division.
- Rs12,000 million have been earmarked for National Food Security and Research Division.
- Rs14,508 million have been allocated for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division.
- Rs194 million have been provided for the National Culture and Heritage Division.
- Rs23,297 million have been earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.
- Rs350 million have been set aside for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.
- Rs1,786 million have been earmarked for Petroleum Division.
- Rs3,545 million have been allocated for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division.
- Rs135 million have been allocated for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.
- Rs24,000 million have been set aside for Railway Division.
- Rs53 million have been allocated for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.
- Rs1,697 million have been earmarked for Revenue Division.
- Rs4,458 million have been earmarked for Science and Technology Research Division.
- Rs4,975 million have been earmarked fr SUPARCO.
- Rs81,250 million have been allocated for Water Resource Division.
- Rs118,674 million have been set aside for National Highway Authority.
- Rs39,649 million have been allocated for NTDC/PEPCO.
- Rs3,000 million have been earmarked for ERRA.
- Rs70,000 million have been set aside for COVID Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Programme.