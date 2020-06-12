Budget 2020-21: Here's a glimpse at the PSDP

AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government on Friday revealed the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 and allocated Rs1.324 trillion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Following are the highlights of allocations under the PSDP for various ministries and divisions for the FY 2020-21:

- Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2020-21 is Rs1.324 trillion — The share of federal PSDP is Rs650 billion while that of provincial PSDP is Rs674 billion.

- Rs1320 million has been earmarked for Aviation Division.

- Board of Investment will get Rs80 million.

- Rs47,802 million have been earmarked for Cabinet Division.

-The Climate Change Division will get Rs5,000 million.

- Rs103 million have been set aside for Commerce Division.

- Rs 254 million are allocated for Communication Division (other than NHA).

- Rs660 million have been earmarked for Defence Division.

- Rs1,579 million have been set aside for Defence Production Division.

- Rs282 million are allocated for Establishment Division.

- The Federal Education and Professional Training Division will get Rs4,526 million.

- Rs66,666 million have been allocated for Finance Division.

- Rs10 million has been provided for Foreign Affairs Division.

- The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will get Rs29,470 million.

- Rs8,736 million have been earmarked for Housing and Working Division.

- Rs256 million will be provided to Human Rights Division.

- Rs800 million have been set aside for Industries and Production Division.

- Rs360 million are allocated for Information and Broadcasting Division.

- Rs6,672 million will be provided to Information Technology and Telecom Division.

- R 929 million have been set aside for Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

- Rs14,758 million have been granted for Interior Division.

- Rs52,424 million have been earmarked for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division.

- Rs991 million have been earmarked for Law and Justice.

- Rs2,683 million have been allocated for Maritime Affairs Division.

- Rs53 million have been granted to Narcotics Control Division.

- Rs12,000 million have been earmarked for National Food Security and Research Division.

- Rs14,508 million have been allocated for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division.

- Rs194 million have been provided for the National Culture and Heritage Division.

- Rs23,297 million have been earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

- Rs350 million have been set aside for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

- Rs1,786 million have been earmarked for Petroleum Division.

- Rs3,545 million have been allocated for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division.

- Rs135 million have been allocated for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

- Rs24,000 million have been set aside for Railway Division.

- Rs53 million have been allocated for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.

- Rs1,697 million have been earmarked for Revenue Division.

- Rs4,458 million have been earmarked for Science and Technology Research Division.

- Rs4,975 million have been earmarked fr SUPARCO.

- Rs81,250 million have been allocated for Water Resource Division.

- Rs118,674 million have been set aside for National Highway Authority.

- Rs39,649 million have been allocated for NTDC/PEPCO.

- Rs3,000 million have been earmarked for ERRA.

- Rs70,000 million have been set aside for COVID Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Programme.