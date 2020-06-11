Angelina Jolie reveals why her daughter is named Shiloh

Angelina Jolie has revealed the reason behind her daughter Shiloh's name on the latter's birthday.

Shiloh, who is the first child of Angelina and Brad Pitt, recently turned 14.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Angelina revealed the reason behind her daughter's name which has a family history.

According to the Maleficent star, "It was a name my parents almost named their first child – there was a miscarriage: Shiloh Baptist. Because my father had been shooting in Georgia and that was the most southern name [my parents] could come up with. It's a name I always liked. I used to go under it in hotels: Shiloh Baptist. I'd gone under it when Brad called hotel rooms where I was staying."

Angelina and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh has recently been in the news over her alleged meetings with her father's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and an actress friend Alia Shawkat.

Reports in several entertainment portals claimed that Angelina Jolie advised her teenage daughter against meeting with the above mentioned women.



