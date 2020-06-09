close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 9, 2020

Kris Jenner wishes son-in-law Kanye West as he turns 43

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 09, 2020
Kris Jenner wishes son-in-law Kanye West as he turns 43

US reality TV star Kris Jenner extended love and wishes to her son-in-law Kanye West as the US singer turned 43.

Sharing throwback photos with daughter Kim Kardashian and her hubby Kanye, Kris Jenner wrote, “Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much.”

Kim Kardashian also wrote a heartfelt message for husband Kanye West on his 43th birthday.

Sharing loved-up photos with Kanye on Instagram, the Keeping Up With Kardashians wrote, “Happy Birthday to my King.”

The beauty mogul also shared PDA-filled photos with hubby on her Instagram story and wrote “Happy Birthday Babe!”

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to my King

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

“Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are! Life wouldn’t be the same without you!,” Kim wrote a heartfelt message while sharing another story.

Kim and Kanye West got married in 2014 and the celebrity couple share four children North West 7, Saint West 4, Chicago West 2 and Psalm West (1).

Latest News

More From Entertainment