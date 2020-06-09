Kris Jenner wishes son-in-law Kanye West as he turns 43

US reality TV star Kris Jenner extended love and wishes to her son-in-law Kanye West as the US singer turned 43.



Sharing throwback photos with daughter Kim Kardashian and her hubby Kanye, Kris Jenner wrote, “Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much.”

Kim Kardashian also wrote a heartfelt message for husband Kanye West on his 43th birthday.



Sharing loved-up photos with Kanye on Instagram, the Keeping Up With Kardashians wrote, “Happy Birthday to my King.”

The beauty mogul also shared PDA-filled photos with hubby on her Instagram story and wrote “Happy Birthday Babe!”



“Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are! Life wouldn’t be the same without you!,” Kim wrote a heartfelt message while sharing another story.



Kim and Kanye West got married in 2014 and the celebrity couple share four children North West 7, Saint West 4, Chicago West 2 and Psalm West (1).