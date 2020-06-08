Mehwish Hayat extends sweet birthday wishes to Azfar Rehman

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has extended birthday wishes to friend and fellow showbiz star Azfar Rehman on his 40th birthday and penned down a heartfelt note for him.



Sharing an adorable throwback photo with Azfar on Instagram, the Load Wedding actress wrote, “Hate that I cannot be with you to celebrate your birthday this year.”

She further said, “Can’t believe our friendship is now a decade old (MashaAllah) and what an exhilarating journey it has been! You make the world so much brighter with your light, energy, positivity and existence.”



“Thank you for being “you” @azfu and for all the love, fun, mashwara(s), endless support and madness throughout the years. Happy Birthday!!! Have a great year ahead and I look forward to celebrating with you soon,” Mehwish further wrote.

The Aatish actor thanked Mehwish for her sweet wishes and reposted it on his Instagram handle.



