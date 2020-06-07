The other side: Bakhtawar highlights dual standards of accountability

The News/Files

PPP leader Bakhtawar Bhutto on Saturday said that Jahangir Khan Tareen was allowed to visit UK, while he was named in the sugar probe report, while her father and brother were placed on the ECL on small reasons in comparison.

Responding to a tweet in which the user stated that Jahangir Tareen has left for the UK after “looting billions” but the National Accountability Bureau was “sleeping”, she said her father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, was placed on the no-fly list during elections after “a media scandal” broke and has been on it ever since.

“[M]y father a former President was placed on [Exit Control List] ECL during the elections after a media scandal broke & has been on it ever since. My brother [Bilawal Bhutto] was placed on ECL just for making a speech. Also half of Sindh Gov ministers,” she said.

“When it comes to real accountability - This is the other side,” Bakhtawar said.

On Friday, Tareen had reacted to media reports about his foreign visit and clarified that there’s “nothing to worry about” and that he was in the UK for a regular medical checkup.

“IA will get a clean bill of health and be back soon,” he added.

Tareen has been named in the damning inquiry report as one of the beneficiaries of sugar price hike and a subsidy of billions of rupees doled out to the mills' owners.

The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has multiple times reiterated that action would be taken on the basis of the report and no one will be spared.