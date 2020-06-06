Amber Heard breaks her silence on Black Lives Matter protests

US actress and model Amber Heard has expressed her solidarity with those who intent on changing a ‘terribly flawed’ and ‘broken system’.



The Justice League actress turned to Instagram and shared her without makeup photo, showing herself wearing a face mask. She could be seen standing alongside a graffitied wall with an armed police officer.

Amber Heard wrote, “Standing in solidarity with those intent on changing a terribly flawed and broken system and for those who are demanding justice in support of countless black and brown lives lost to it.”

The actress further said she stands with all who are participating in this historic moment, the Black Lives Matter movement that is sweeping the US in the wake of death of an African American George Floyd.



"I stand with all who are participating in this historic moment," she wrote.



This was the first post of 34-year-old actress to break her silence on the protests taking place against the death of George Floyd.