Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik wow fans with their steamy mirror selfie

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her pop star boyfriend Zayn Malik have shared a stunning mirror selfie.

The black-and-white photo sees pregnant model in a denim top taking a mirror selfie while embraced by a shirtless singer with a Dior saddlebag over his shoulder and holding what appears to be a white shirt.

Gigi looks positively glowing along with his dashing beau. The blonde beauty, 25, and her baby daddy, 27, confirmed they were expecting back in April.

The couple have taken part in a new campaign for British Vogue, which hopes to raise money for NHS Charities Together and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Fellow model Helena Christensen also posted photos as part of the initiative, the campaign,

The project will also see 23 world-renowned beauties take part, including Lily Aldridge, Paloma Elsesser, Joan Smalls, and Christy Turlington Burns.

Limited edition prints of the images will also be made available to purchase and feature in the July edition of British Vogue.

Gigi said of the project: "I appreciate the opportunity to give back in this way, and hope that whoever ends up with these pieces - the Fenty top and skirt and Dior saddlebag - really enjoys them, knowing that their contribution will help those struggling due to Covid-19."