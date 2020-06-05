British musician Steve Priest dies at age of 72

British musician Steve Priest passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 72, the band has confirmed



He formed the music group The Sweet that include Mick Tucker, Brian Connolly, Steve and Andy Scott in 1960s.

Andy announced the death of Steve on the official Facebook page of The Sweet.

He wrote, “Then there was one! I am in pieces right now. Steve Priest has passed away. His wife Maureen and I have kept in contact and though his health was failing I never envisaged this moment. Never. My thoughts are with his family.

He was the best bass player I ever played with. The noise we made as a band was so powerful. From that moment in the summer of 1970 when set off on our Musical Odyssey the world opened up and the rollercoaster ride started! He eventually followed his heart and moved to the USA. First New York then LA.”



Shortly after the news broke out, fans of Steve turned to social media to pay tribute to him.