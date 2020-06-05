After Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga vows to lift up voices of Black Community through her social media platforms

After Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga to lift up voices of Black Community through her social media platforms

After Selena Gomez, US singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has vowed to lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community using her social media platforms.



The Rain On Me singer turned to Instagram and wrote, “Starting tomorrow, I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices.”

She further said, “And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community.”

The singer is followed by over 42 million people on Instagram.

Previously, Lady Gaga in her reaction to the tragic death of George Floyd, had stated that the voices of the black community have been gone unheard for too long.

Meanwhile, Us singer Selena Gomez also decided to use her massive social media platform - more than 287 million followers on Instagram and Twitter - to highlight black voices.



