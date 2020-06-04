Lea Michele comes under fire after another 'Glee' co-star calls her out

After Samantha Ware, another 'Glee' co-star calls out Lea Michele: 'Hate is a disease'

Following in the footsteps of Samantha Marie Ware, who accused Lea Michele of making Glee 'a living hell', another co-star came forth talking about the pains of working with her.

Heather Morris took to Twitter to post a statement revealing it was 'unpleasant' working with Michele.



"Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for that hate to be spread to anyone else," she wrote. "With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out."

"And yet, it's also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we're learning along with the rest of society.

"But, at the current moment its implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we're assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume," she added.

In her tweet on Monday, Ware wrote, "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 'sh-t in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

Ware called Michele out after she spoke out against racial injustice following George Floyd's death.

"George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter," she tweeted last week.

After Ware's tweet, Michele apologised publicly in a long note wherein she said, "One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face. When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them."

Michele's apology continued, "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused."