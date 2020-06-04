Nick Jonas pens heartfelt message on racial injustice, joins Black Lives Matter movement

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have come out to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and making donations to social justice organizations.

The 27-year-old musician, who has been very vocal on social media, took to Twitter to share his words on the prevailing situation in the United States following the death of George Floyd.

“Pri & I have heavy hearts … The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue,” Nick wrote on Twitter.

“The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say ‘I’m not racist’. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community,” he added. “In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the @eji_org & @ACLU.”

“We stand with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd,” Nick concluded.